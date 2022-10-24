UrduPoint.com

PM Phones Kenyan President To Press For Impartial Probe Into Arshad Sharif's Killing

Muhammad Irfan Published October 24, 2022 | 05:10 PM

PM phones Kenyan president to press for impartial probe into Arshad Sharif's killing

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Oct, 2022 ) :Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Monday telephoned Kenyan President William Ruto and emphasised for an impartial and fair investigation into the killing of senior journalist Arshad Sharif.

Discussing the tragic incident with the Kenyan president, the prime minister also conveyed serious concerns of the Pakistan nation and the media community.

He also requested the Kenyan president to fast-track the fulfillment of formalities for returning the body of late journalist to Pakistan.

President William Ruto expressed grief over the incident and assured that justice would be served in the matter.

He also assured to share the investigation report soon besides accelerating the process of returning the body of late journalist.

