PM phones KP governor, congratulates him on assuming office

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday phoned Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Faisal Karim Kundi and congratulated him on assuming the office

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th May, 2024) Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday phoned Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Faisal Karim Kundi and congratulated him on assuming the office.

The prime minister expressed best wishes for Governor Kundi to fulfill his constitutional responsibilities in a better way, a Governor House news release said.

The governor thanked the prime minister and affirmed his strong commitment to work for development and prosperity of the province, especially the merged tribal districts.

He vowed to perform his constitutional duties for welfare of people of the province in the most effective way.