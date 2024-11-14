PM Phones Minister Riaz Pirzada To Condole His Brother's Death
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 14, 2024 | 01:30 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Nov, 2024) Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Thursday telephoned Minister for Housing and Works Riaz Hussain Pirzada to condole the death of his brother Sajjad Hussain Pirzada.
The prime minister prayed to Allah Almighty for departed soul's peace and strength for the bereaved family to bear this loss, according to a PM Office press release.
He said that the services of the late Sajjad Pirzada as Chairman of the District Council for the people of Bahawalpur were unforgettable.
