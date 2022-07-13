PM phones Saudi crown prince to extend Eid greetings

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jul, 2022 ) :Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday telephoned Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud and extended greetings to him on the occasion of Eid-ul-Azha.

The prime minister expressed good wishes for the Saudi crown prince, who is also the deputy prime minister and defence minister of the Kingdom. He also conveyed his good wishes for the people of Saudi Arabia on Eid-ul-Azha.

He also felicitated the Saudi crown prince on the successful Hajj operation and thanked the Saudi leadership and government for taking care of the Hajj pilgrims, particularly those from Pakistan.

Reiterating his resolve for furthering the Pak-Saudi brotherly ties, the prime minister said the deep-rooted bilateral relations between the two states were getting stronger with every passing day.

Both the leaders discussed the ongoing bilateral projects and agreed to strengthen the cooperation in the fields of trade and investment.

They also agreed to pursue a joint strategy for execution of the decisions taken during the prime minister's visit to the Kingdom in April 2022.

The prime minister also extended an invitation to the Saudi crown prince to visit Pakistan which he accepted.