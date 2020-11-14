UrduPoint.com
PM Phones To Laud ASI-daughter Duo's Bravery To Arrest Kashmore Rapist

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Sat 14th November 2020 | 05:24 PM

Prime Minister Imran Khan Saturday telephoned Assistant Sub Inspector Mohammad Bux Buriro of Sindh Police and lauded him and his daughter's initiative to trap the alleged rapist into arrest

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Nov, 2020 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan Saturday telephoned Assistant Sub Inspector Mohammad Bux Buriro of Sindh Police and lauded him and his daughter's initiative to trap the alleged rapist into arrest.

"Spoke to ASI Buriro lauding his & his daughter's exemplary initiative & courage in arrest of Kashmore rapist.

The nation is proud of them & he has given positive uplift to image of police," the prime minister said on Twitter.

"Next week we are bringing a stringent, holistic anti-rape Ordinance closing all loopholes," the prime minister said.

By duping the a lady over job offer, the suspect raped her and held her daughter hostage asking her to bring another woman for him.

Approached by the victim lady, ASI Buriro made her daughter act as bait who invited the suspect to the hotel where the police arrested him.

