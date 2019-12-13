ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Dec, 2019 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan Friday telephoned his Canadian counterpart Justin Trudeau and felicitated him on his party's success in the recent general elections and forming the government for the next term.

During the conversation, Prime Minister Imran Khan said that, under the leadership of Prime Minister Trudeau, the relationship between Pakistan and Canada would be further broadened, said a PM Office press release.

He apprised the Canadian prime minister of the latest developments in the Indian occupied Jammu and Kashmir and the dire human rights and humanitarian situation there.

Prime Minister Imran underlined the need for the immediate removal of the lockdown and other restrictions in place for over four months, defusing tensions in the region, and peaceful resolution of the dispute.