UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

PM Phones Trudeau To Felicitate On His Party's Electoral Victory

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Sat 14th December 2019 | 12:00 AM

PM phones Trudeau to felicitate on his party's electoral victory

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Dec, 2019 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan Friday telephoned his Canadian counterpart Justin Trudeau and felicitated him on his party's success in the recent general elections and forming the government for the next term.

During the conversation, Prime Minister Imran Khan said that, under the leadership of Prime Minister Trudeau, the relationship between Pakistan and Canada would be further broadened, said a PM Office press release.

He apprised the Canadian prime minister of the latest developments in the Indian occupied Jammu and Kashmir and the dire human rights and humanitarian situation there.

Prime Minister Imran underlined the need for the immediate removal of the lockdown and other restrictions in place for over four months, defusing tensions in the region, and peaceful resolution of the dispute.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Imran Khan Resolution Prime Minister Canada Jammu Justin Trudeau Government

Recent Stories

German Police Arrest 2 Former Maple Bank Managers ..

1 minute ago

Zulfiqar Bukhari terms rumpus, destruction caused ..

2 minutes ago

'Mainstreaming of female entrepreneurs imperative ..

4 minutes ago

Pakistan, WB sign $406.6 m loan agreement for KPE ..

4 minutes ago

Step afoot to develop sports activities in Balochi ..

33 minutes ago

Prime Minister to visit Saudi Arabia on Saturday

34 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.