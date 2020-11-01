UrduPoint.com
PM Phones Turkish President; Conveys Condolences Over Loss Of Lives In Earthquake

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Nov, 2020 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan on Saturday had a telephonic contact with President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, during which he conveyed condolences of Government and people of Pakistan over the loss of precious lives due to an earthquake in Turkey's Izmir region and surrounding areas.

He wished and prayed for the full and swift recovery of those affected by this natural calamity.

Giving the strong bonds between the two nations, the Prime Minister highlighted that the people of Pakistan equally shared the pain of their Turkish brothers and sisters and will stand by them as Turkey had stood by Pakistan during the 2005 earthquake.

He offered to provide all possible support and assistance to the Turkish people in this hour of grief.

The two leaders also discussed the recent terrorist attack on a madrasah in Pakistan. The Prime Minister stated that this cowardly terrorist attack was carried out by the enemies of Pakistan.

Both the leaders shared concerns on the rising tide of Islamophobia in the Western world particularly in Europe.

The Prime Minister reiterated that leaders of the Muslim world must take the lead in breaking this cycle of hate and extremism against the Muslims.

He added that the Muslim leaders may explain to their counterparts from the Western world about the special reverence and love all Muslims feel towards the Holy Prophet (PBUH).

Just as European states have laws criminalizing the denial of Holocaust and their sentiments for Holocaust are respected, the West must also respect the sentiments of Muslims all over the world and refrain from justifying offensive actions under the garb of freedom of expression, he added.

The two leaders also agreed that their Foreign Ministers would meet and continue to engage on issues of mutual interest including efforts to address Islamophobia.

