PM phones Turkish president to convey condolences over casualties in quake

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Feb, 2023 ) :Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Monday telephoned Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and conveyed condolences over the casualties and destruction caused by the earthquake which jolted Turkiye as well as Syria.

Expressing deep grief over the loss of life and property, the prime minister sympathised with the grieved families.

"The people of Pakistan are with their brotherly country of Turkiye and its people. Pakistan will extend its maximum support to the Turkish government and the people to help them cope with the quake-caused destruction," the prime minister said.

He said the adverse impacts of climate change were deteriorating. "The natural calamities and climate change know no boundaries, region, or ethnicity," he remarked.

The prime minister prayed to Allah Almighty for peace of the departed souls, patience to the bereaved families, and early recovery of the injured.

President Erdogan thanked the prime minister for the condolatory call and for offering support.

Erdogan said he valued the sentiments of the prime minister as well as the Pakistani people.