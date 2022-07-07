UrduPoint.com

PM Pioneer Of Mass Transit Infrastructure In Pakistan: Marriyum

Published July 07, 2022

The Minister for Information and Broadcasting says all blue and green line buses will merge at Faiz Ahmed Faiz station of Rawalpindi-Islamabad metro.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-July 7th, 2022) Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has inaugurated first Islamabad Bus Service from Bhara Kahu and Koral to PIMS on Thursday.

This was stated by Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb in a tweet on Thursday.

She said all blue and green line buses will merge at Faiz Ahmed Faiz station of Rawalpindi-Islamabad metro.

The Minister said Shehbaz Sharif is pioneer of Mass Transit infrastructure and connectivity in Pakistan.

These projects include Lahore Metro, Lahore Speedo Bus Service, Orange Train, Multan Metro, Rawalpindi-Islamabad Metro, Islamabad Red Line Blue Line Bus Service, Green Line Bus Service and Orange Line.

