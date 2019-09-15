UrduPoint.com
PM Plays Brave Role Over Kashmir Issue: PTI Leader

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Sun 15th September 2019 | 11:40 AM

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Sep, 2019 ) :Paksitan Tehreek-e-Insaaf's (PTI) central leader, Syed Tehseen Nawaz Gardezi has said that Prime Minister Imran Khan played a brave role over Kashmir issue.

According to a press release issued here, he said that it is evidence of success of strategy and diplomacy of Prime Minister Imran Khan-led government that international community had openly supported Pakistan over Kashmir issue. India has faced defeat at Security Council of the United Nations and at other international level, he added.

He said that credit went to the PM Imran Khan-led government that 58 countries issued a joint declaration, supporting and endorsing Pakistan's stance over Kashmir issue.

He said that under the leadership of Premier Imran Khan, Pakistan would get goals of progress and prosperity. "Due to dynamic policies of PTI government, country has been put on track of development," he said. He said that strategies and policies introduced by PTI government would bear fruit soon.

