Open Menu

PM Pledges Continued Efforts To Further Improve Pakistan's Macroeconomic Indicators

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 28, 2025 | 12:50 PM

PM pledges continued efforts to further improve Pakistan's macroeconomic indicators

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2025) Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Friday expressing satisfaction over substantial reduction in inflation, a rise in foreign exchange reserves, and an increase in foreign remittances, pledged to continue efforts to further improve the macro economic indicator in the years to come.

In a breakfast session with the newly inducted members of the Federal Cabinet, the prime minister highlighted that the selection of all new cabinet members was based on their abilities and potential.

"We are all accountable to Allah Almighty and the people of Pakistan," he said, adding that he himself will undertake regular monitoring of the performance of all federal ministers and other members of the federal cabinet.

He also appreciated the services of all the cabinet members as the public representatives.

The cabinet members reaffirmed their commitment to play active role in the country's development and the public welfare.

They also lauded the prime minister's efforts for recent economic development in the country.

Matters of the country's political and economic situation also came under discussion during the meeting.

Recent Stories

Mansour bin Zayed receives 'ne'ma' initiative team

Mansour bin Zayed receives 'ne'ma' initiative team

11 minutes ago
 UAE, Azerbaijani COP29 Presidency host meeting on ..

UAE, Azerbaijani COP29 Presidency host meeting on advancing joint action, buildi ..

11 minutes ago
 Creative Media Authority, Roots Production Studios ..

Creative Media Authority, Roots Production Studios to enhance Abu Dhabi’s crea ..

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 28 February 2025

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 28 February 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 28 February 2025

4 hours ago
 UAE strongly condemns Israeli attacks on Syrian te ..

UAE strongly condemns Israeli attacks on Syrian territory

12 hours ago
Sharjah Ruler inaugurates Al Layyah Canal

Sharjah Ruler inaugurates Al Layyah Canal

12 hours ago
 Investopia 2025 concludes fourth edition with 24 p ..

Investopia 2025 concludes fourth edition with 24 partnership agreements

12 hours ago
 UAE participates in first BRICS Sherpa meeting ..

UAE participates in first BRICS Sherpa meeting of 2025

12 hours ago
 Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi concludes official visit ..

Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi concludes official visit to Pakistan

12 hours ago
 Future100 initiative discusses enhancing UAE’s e ..

Future100 initiative discusses enhancing UAE’s entrepreneurial ecosystem

12 hours ago
 In presence of Prime Minister of Pakistan, Crown P ..

In presence of Prime Minister of Pakistan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi meets diplo ..

13 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan