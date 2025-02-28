(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2025) Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Friday expressing satisfaction over substantial reduction in inflation, a rise in foreign exchange reserves, and an increase in foreign remittances, pledged to continue efforts to further improve the macro economic indicator in the years to come.

In a breakfast session with the newly inducted members of the Federal Cabinet, the prime minister highlighted that the selection of all new cabinet members was based on their abilities and potential.

"We are all accountable to Allah Almighty and the people of Pakistan," he said, adding that he himself will undertake regular monitoring of the performance of all federal ministers and other members of the federal cabinet.

He also appreciated the services of all the cabinet members as the public representatives.

The cabinet members reaffirmed their commitment to play active role in the country's development and the public welfare.

They also lauded the prime minister's efforts for recent economic development in the country.

Matters of the country's political and economic situation also came under discussion during the meeting.