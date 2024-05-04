PM pledges revenue target achievement via FBR reforms

(@Abdulla99267510)

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-May 4th, 2024) Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said that the government is determined to achieve revenue collection targets through reforms and necessary legislation in Federal board of Revenue.

He was addressing a ceremony in Lahore on Saturday to honor the officers of Federal Board of Revenue who rendered commendable services for revenue collection.

The Prime Minister directed the authorities concerned to make necessary legislation to ensure that only competent and diligent officials get promoted to senior positions.

He said revenue collection is one of the biggest challenges in Pakistan and through fair and competent officers this issue will be resolved.

Shehbaz Sharif said, “today we have acknowledged and honored those officials who have rendered their best services to collect the revenue,”.

He said the government fulfilled its promise of reforms in FBR and strict action will be taken against incompetent officials and those involved in corruption or supporting it.

The Prime Minister said tax related claims worth 2,700 billion rupees are pending in different courts and a law has been made in this regard to expedite such cases.

He said once ratified by President the law will be put to implementation.