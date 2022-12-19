UrduPoint.com

PM, PML-Q President Agree To Further Cement Mutual Cooperation To Address Political, Economic Issues

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published December 19, 2022 | 10:43 AM

PM, PML-Q President agree to further cement mutual cooperation to address political, economic issues

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif informed Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain about the efforts regarding the economic revival and provision of relief to the people.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Dec 19th, 2022) Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and PML-Q President Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain have agreed to further strengthen mutual cooperation and collaboration to resolve political and economic issues in the country.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif visited the residence of President PML-Q Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain and inquired after his health.

During the meeting, they exchanged views on the political situation of the country.

The meeting took place at the moment when PTI Chief Imran Khan set Dec 23 as the date to dissolve the assemblies.

The Prime Minister informed Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain about the efforts regarding the economic revival and provision of relief to the people.

Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain appreciated the Prime Minister's sincere efforts to steer the country and people out of the issues.

They also agreed that political stability and close cooperation are imperative to steer the country out of the confronting issues.

Related Topics

Shahbaz Sharif Imran Khan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Prime Minister Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 19 December 2022

1 hour ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 19th December 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 19th December 2022

1 hour ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 18 December 2022

1 day ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 18th December 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 18th December 2022

1 day ago
 Better facilities to be provided to Hajj pilgrims, ..

Better facilities to be provided to Hajj pilgrims, organizers: Minister

1 day ago
 Peru president refuses to quit as demonstrators se ..

Peru president refuses to quit as demonstrators seethe

1 day ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.