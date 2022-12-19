PM, PML-Q President agree to further cement mutual cooperation to address political, economic issues

(@Abdulla99267510)

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif informed Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain about the efforts regarding the economic revival and provision of relief to the people.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Dec 19th, 2022) Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and PML-Q President Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain have agreed to further strengthen mutual cooperation and collaboration to resolve political and economic issues in the country.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif visited the residence of President PML-Q Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain and inquired after his health.

During the meeting, they exchanged views on the political situation of the country.

The meeting took place at the moment when PTI Chief Imran Khan set Dec 23 as the date to dissolve the assemblies.

Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain appreciated the Prime Minister's sincere efforts to steer the country and people out of the issues.

They also agreed that political stability and close cooperation are imperative to steer the country out of the confronting issues.