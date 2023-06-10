UrduPoint.com

PM, Political Leaders Discuss Political Situation

Faizan Hashmi Published June 10, 2023 | 09:07 PM

The political leaders called on Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif here on Saturday and discussed the current political situation in the country

The political leaders called on Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif here on Saturday and discussed the current political situation in the country.

The leaders who held separate meetings with the prime minister included former members National Assembly Sardar Ghulam Abbas, Abdul Ghaffar Dogar and former provincial assembly member Mehwish Sultana.

More Stories From Pakistan

