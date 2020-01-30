(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jan, 2020 ) :Deputy Secretary of Prime Minister's Delivery Unit (PMDU) Adil Saeed Safi Thursday said the Pakistan Citizen Portal, launched by Prime Minister Imran Khan has so far helped in dealing overall 1.5 million complaints received against different government departments from across the country.

Talking to private news channel, he said a total of 1.6 million complaints have been received, out of which over 1.5 million have been redressed.

He said PM portal complaint cell is effectively addressing grievances of the people by providing relief to them.

Adil Saafi said the initiative not only facilitating the citizens across the country,but also a major step towards the creation of a welfare state.

He said statistics revealed that most of these public complaints were related to municipalities.

According to public feedback, he said around ten lack people have expressed their satisfaction on the performance of Pakistan Citizen Portal, which is a vital source of linkage between the government and the people for public welfare.

Out of the total received complaints, more than 3 million were related to municipal services, over 2,99,000 regarding energy and electricity, 46,000 about Cyber crime, 97,000 against health departments, 16000 against NADRA and around 60,000 against land and revenue departments.

