PM postpones promotion board meeting of BPS 21, 22

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday announced the postponement of the promotion board of bureaucrats, saying he would himself assess their performance

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Aug, 2021 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday announced the postponement of the promotion board of bureaucrats, saying he would himself assess their performance.

Under the chairmanship of the prime minister, a high-powered board sits to decide promotions of bureaucrats from BPS 21 and 22.

The prime minister said he would scrutinise the actual performance of the civil servants.

"This board meeting has been postponed for a couple of months because I am scrutinising actual performance of these officers on the ground beyond routine performance assessments," the prime minister said in a tweet.