PM Poultry Project In Full Swing In KP: Secretary Livestock

Sun 09th February 2020 | 03:20 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2020 ) :Secretary Livestock and Agriculture Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Muhammad Israr Khan Sunday said distribution of chicken under domestic poultry project of the Prime Minister Imran Khan is in full swing receiving over whelming responses people across the province.

He said, distribution of chicken in the domestic poultry project of Prime Minister Imran Khan's National Agriculture Emergency Program through Livestock Department Khyber Pakhtunkhwa got significant responses from the people of Peshawar, Charsadda, Nowshera, Kohat, and Karak.

He said this week, distribution of poultry in Mardan and Swabi has been completed while in next week it will be started in Dera Ismail Khan, Bannu, Tank and Lakki Marwat.

The distribution process, including the integrated districts, has initiated phase wise, he said adding, "it will be launched from the first week of March and in the view of the usefulness of the program, the government has been requested to further expand the program so that the public can get the maximum benefit from this useful program.

" He said through this program poor and middle class people could not only improve their economic condition but also meet their daily needs as well.

According to statistics, people from all over the province have been given the program through which they could improve their economic condition.

He also lauded the vision of the Prime Minister Imran Khan to empower people and making them economically sound at their door steps.

He said the program is going successful and receiving good results, that is why the demand of the distribution under domestic poultry project is increasing with every passing day.

He also appreciated Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan, Jahangir Khan Tareen, Focal Person of the National Agriculture Emergency Program, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Livestock and Agriculture Minister Mohibullah Khan, DG Livestock Dr. Sher Mohammad and his entire team for their dedicated efforts.

