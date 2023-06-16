PM, PPP leaders discuss prevailing political situation

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif Friday here held a meeting with a high-level delegation of the Pakistan Peoples Party and had a detailed discussion on the current political situation in the country

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jun, 2023 ) :Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif Friday here held a meeting with a high-level delegation of the Pakistan Peoples Party and had a detailed discussion on the current political situation in the country.

Minister for Commerce Syed Naveed Qamar, Minister for Climate Change Sherry Rehman, Minister for Water Resources Syed Khurshid Shah, Advisor to the PM on Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan Affairs Qamar uz Zaman Kaira, Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah and Senator Nisar Khuro were part of the PPP delegation.

Minister for Finance Ishaq Dar and Minister for Planning Ahsan Iqbal also attended the meeting.

During the meeting, the PPP leadership appreciated the prime minister for announcing measures for public welfare in the budget despite difficult economic conditions.