UrduPoint.com

PM, PPP Leaders Discuss Prevailing Political Situation

Sumaira FH Published June 16, 2023 | 09:34 PM

PM, PPP leaders discuss prevailing political situation

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif Friday here held a meeting with a high-level delegation of the Pakistan Peoples Party and had a detailed discussion on the current political situation in the country

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jun, 2023 ) :Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif Friday here held a meeting with a high-level delegation of the Pakistan Peoples Party and had a detailed discussion on the current political situation in the country.

Minister for Commerce Syed Naveed Qamar, Minister for Climate Change Sherry Rehman, Minister for Water Resources Syed Khurshid Shah, Advisor to the PM on Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan Affairs Qamar uz Zaman Kaira, Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah and Senator Nisar Khuro were part of the PPP delegation.

Minister for Finance Ishaq Dar and Minister for Planning Ahsan Iqbal also attended the meeting.

During the meeting, the PPP leadership appreciated the prime minister for announcing measures for public welfare in the budget despite difficult economic conditions.

Related Topics

Sindh Shahbaz Sharif Prime Minister Chief Minister Ahsan Iqbal Water Sherry Rehman Budget Ishaq Dar Pakistan Peoples Party Murad Ali Shah Commerce Pakistan Paper Prouducts Limited

Recent Stories

Russia Will Continue Its Support to Mali, Includin ..

Russia Will Continue Its Support to Mali, Including Help With Security Needs - N ..

6 minutes ago
 Pakistan to play at least two Asia Cup 2023 matche ..

Pakistan to play at least two Asia Cup 2023 matches at home, confirms Najam Seth ..

7 minutes ago
 'Minahil': empowering Docu-Drama showcases transfo ..

'Minahil': empowering Docu-Drama showcases transformative Power of Girls' Ice Ho ..

2 minutes ago
 Suzuki Motors Asia Head meets Commerce minister; d ..

Suzuki Motors Asia Head meets Commerce minister; discuss mutual interests, impor ..

2 minutes ago
 Very Severe Cyclonic Storm 'BIPARJOY' starts weake ..

Very Severe Cyclonic Storm 'BIPARJOY' starts weakening

2 minutes ago
 Russian Foreign Ministry Summons Australian Ambass ..

Russian Foreign Ministry Summons Australian Ambassador

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.