PM practically fulfills Roti, Kapra, Makan promise: Gill

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2021 ) :Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on Political Communication Dr Shahbaz Gill on Thursday said the Prime Minister Imran Khan has practically fulfilled the promise of 'Roti, Kapra and Makan' (Bread, Cloth and House) to the masses while Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) mere raised the slogan.

Giving reaction to PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto statement, the SAPM said all promises of Prime Minister Imran Khan were being fulfilled.

Various hurdles were created for Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) but today was telling stories of its success, he said.

Shahbaz Gill said the banks have received loan applications amounting to Rs 137.

1 billion under Naya Pakistan Housing Scheme so far while loans worth Rs 51.1 billion has already been approved in this regard.

He said the government has provided Rs 30 billion subsidy for low cost housing scheme.

The SAPM said revolution in housing sector generated economic activities worth Rs 4.6 trillion in the country. The housing sector also helped create 724,446 jobs opportunities in Punjab, Sindh, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Islamabad, he added.

He said international financial institutions also acknowledged the PTI's performance.

Gill said the PTI led government not only strengthen the national economy but also secured many successes on internal and external fronts.