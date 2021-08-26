UrduPoint.com

PM Practically Fulfills Roti, Kapra, Makan Promise: Gill

Muhammad Irfan 40 minutes ago Thu 26th August 2021 | 11:02 PM

PM practically fulfills Roti, Kapra, Makan promise: Gill

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on Political Communication Dr Shahbaz Gill on Thursday said the Prime Minister Imran Khan has practically fulfilled the promise of 'Roti, Kapra and Makan' (Bread, Cloth and House) to the masses while Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) mere raised the slogan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2021 ) :Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on Political Communication Dr Shahbaz Gill on Thursday said the Prime Minister Imran Khan has practically fulfilled the promise of 'Roti, Kapra and Makan' (Bread, Cloth and House) to the masses while Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) mere raised the slogan.

Giving reaction to PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto statement, the SAPM said all promises of Prime Minister Imran Khan were being fulfilled.

Various hurdles were created for Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) but today was telling stories of its success, he said.

Shahbaz Gill said the banks have received loan applications amounting to Rs 137.

1 billion under Naya Pakistan Housing Scheme so far while loans worth Rs 51.1 billion has already been approved in this regard.

He said the government has provided Rs 30 billion subsidy for low cost housing scheme.

The SAPM said revolution in housing sector generated economic activities worth Rs 4.6 trillion in the country. The housing sector also helped create 724,446 jobs opportunities in Punjab, Sindh, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Islamabad, he added.

He said international financial institutions also acknowledged the PTI's performance.

Gill said the PTI led government not only strengthen the national economy but also secured many successes on internal and external fronts.

Related Topics

Sindh Pakistan Imran Khan Islamabad Loan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Prime Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Punjab Naya Pakistan Pakistan Peoples Party All Government Pakistan Paper Prouducts Limited (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Billion Jobs Housing

Recent Stories

Taliban condemn blasts in 'area where US forces ar ..

Taliban condemn blasts in 'area where US forces are responsible'

3 minutes ago
 Dr Yasmin for ensuring ban on conventional syringe ..

Dr Yasmin for ensuring ban on conventional syringes

3 minutes ago
 Kazakhstan Allows Refueling of Foreign Aircraft to ..

Kazakhstan Allows Refueling of Foreign Aircraft to Evacuate EU Citizens From Afg ..

3 minutes ago
 Chad's ex-dictator Hissene Habre buried in Senegal ..

Chad's ex-dictator Hissene Habre buried in Senegal

40 minutes ago
 Death toll from Kabul airport blasts 'between 13 a ..

Death toll from Kabul airport blasts 'between 13 and 20': Taliban spokesman

40 minutes ago
 Afghan Taliban need to take stakeholders, neighbou ..

Afghan Taliban need to take stakeholders, neighbouring countries along for peace ..

40 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.