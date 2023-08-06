Open Menu

PM Praises LDA For Landscaping Work At PKLI's Entrance

Sumaira FH Published August 06, 2023 | 01:20 PM

PM praises LDA for landscaping work at PKLI's entrance

ISLAMABAD, Aug 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2023 ) :Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Sunday appreciated the landscaping work of Lahore Development Authority (LDA), under the supervision of Caretaker Punjab Chief Minister Syed Mohsin Naqvi, at Pakistan Kidney and Liver Institute (PKLI).

On his Twitter handle, the prime minister shared his thoughts along with a combo of pictures of the entrance of PKLI.

"A breathtaking view of the landscape adorning the entrance to the Pakistan Kidney and Liver Institute (PKLI). Public places, especially hospitals, should wear a friendly look," he posted in a tweet.

The prime minister also commended DG LDA Muhammad Ali Randhawa and the Punjab CM.

