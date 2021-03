PM praises MBS over his new initiative of Green Saudi Arabia

(@fidahassanain)

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 29th, 2021) Prime Minister Imran Khan appreciated Saudi Crown Prince Mohammad Bin Salman for his new initiative of “Green Saudi Arabia” and “Green middle East”.

He wrote: “Am delighted to learn of "Green Saudi Arabia" & "Green Middle East " initiatives by my brother, His Royal Highness Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman! Have offered our support on these as there are many complementarities with our "Clean & Green Pakistan" & "10 Billion-Tree Tsunami,”.