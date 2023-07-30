PM praises ministers, relevant authorities, LEAs for maintaining peace on Ashura

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jul, 2023 ) :Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Sunday lauded the efforts of Minister for Interior Rana Sanaullah, provincial home ministers, Federal and provincial authorities, and the law enforcement agencies (LEAs) for maintaining law and order on Ashura.

While expressing satisfaction over the peaceful observance of Ashura, the prime minister praised the chief ministers, provincial and district administrations, and inspector generals of police for chalking out excellent arrangements during Muharram ul Haram, PM Office Media Wing said in a press release issued here.

He observed that excellent arrangements were made for Ashura processions and in this regard, the relevant authorities and security forces collaborated together.

Due to these arrangements, no untoward incident happened, he said while commending round the clock performance of police officials and personnel.