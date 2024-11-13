PM Praises Pak-Azerbaijan Strong Ties; Hopes To Grow Further
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 13, 2024 | 07:22 PM
BAKU, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Nov, 2024) Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday praised the strong ties between Pakistan and Azerbaijan and expressed optimism about further enhancing cooperation in various fields, including technology sharing and joint ventures in renewable energy.
On the sidelines of the World Leaders Climate Action Summit (COP-29), Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif held a productive bilateral meeting with President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev.
Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif congratulated President Aliyev on successful holding of the World Leaders Climate Action Summit in Baku, Azerbaijan.
He commended President Aliyev’s vision and commitment to enhance international cooperation to address challenges posed by climate change, PM Office Media Wing said in a press release.
The prime minister assured him that Pakistan being itself among the most affected countries due to climate change despite its negligible contributions, was committed to work with Azerbaijan and the international community on climate change related challenges.
Both leaders reviewed the entire range of bilateral relations.
They expressed their commitment to further strengthen the strategic partnership between Pakistan and Azerbaijan, particularly in the areas of economic and defence cooperation; as well as people to people and cultural ties.
The two leaders also exchanged views on the escalating situation in the Middle East and other regional and international developments.
Separately, on X handle, the prime minister posted that he held a most warm and cordial meeting with brother President Ilham Aliyev of Azerbaijan.
“Congratulated him on hosting the successful World Leaders Climate Action Summit in Baku and appreciated his commitment to working on issues related to climate change. Pakistan, as one of the most climate-vulnerable nations, is dedicated to working closely with Azerbaijan and the global community on climate challenges. We also discussed strengthening our strategic partnership, with a focus on economic and defense cooperation, tech sharing, and renewable energy. Exchanged views on the Middle East situation and other global issues. Together, we resolve to strive for a resilient and collaborative future,” he said in a post.
