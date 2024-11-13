Open Menu

PM Praises Pak-Azerbaijan Strong Ties; Hopes To Grow Further

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 13, 2024 | 07:22 PM

PM praises Pak-Azerbaijan strong ties; hopes to grow further

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday praised the strong ties between Pakistan and Azerbaijan and expressed optimism about further enhancing cooperation in various fields, including technology sharing and joint ventures in renewable energy

BAKU, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Nov, 2024) Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday praised the strong ties between Pakistan and Azerbaijan and expressed optimism about further enhancing cooperation in various fields, including technology sharing and joint ventures in renewable energy.

On the sidelines of the World Leaders Climate Action Summit (COP-29), Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif held a productive bilateral meeting with President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif congratulated President Aliyev on successful holding of the World Leaders Climate Action Summit in Baku, Azerbaijan.

He commended President Aliyev’s vision and commitment to enhance international cooperation to address challenges posed by climate change, PM Office Media Wing said in a press release.

The prime minister assured him that Pakistan being itself among the most affected countries due to climate change despite its negligible contributions, was committed to work with Azerbaijan and the international community on climate change related challenges.

Both leaders reviewed the entire range of bilateral relations.

They expressed their commitment to further strengthen the strategic partnership between Pakistan and Azerbaijan, particularly in the areas of economic and defence cooperation; as well as people to people and cultural ties.

The two leaders also exchanged views on the escalating situation in the Middle East and other regional and international developments.

Separately, on X handle, the prime minister posted that he held a most warm and cordial meeting with brother President Ilham Aliyev of Azerbaijan.

“Congratulated him on hosting the successful World Leaders Climate Action Summit in Baku and appreciated his commitment to working on issues related to climate change. Pakistan, as one of the most climate-vulnerable nations, is dedicated to working closely with Azerbaijan and the global community on climate challenges. We also discussed strengthening our strategic partnership, with a focus on economic and defense cooperation, tech sharing, and renewable energy. Exchanged views on the Middle East situation and other global issues. Together, we resolve to strive for a resilient and collaborative future,” he said in a post.

Related Topics

Pakistan Shahbaz Sharif Prime Minister World Technology Baku Azerbaijan Middle East Post Media

Recent Stories

Meeting reviews measures taken for curbing smog

Meeting reviews measures taken for curbing smog

21 seconds ago
 Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur Dr. Farhan Farooq v ..

Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur Dr. Farhan Farooq visits BHU in Chak 29-BC

22 seconds ago
 13 criminals nabbed with narcotics, illegal weapon ..

13 criminals nabbed with narcotics, illegal weapons

2 minutes ago
 KP Govt to give fee concession to orphan students

KP Govt to give fee concession to orphan students

2 minutes ago
 3 absconders held; 1.058 kg hashish recovered in T ..

3 absconders held; 1.058 kg hashish recovered in Tank

2 minutes ago
 Efforts underway to highlight KP's issues in SIFC: ..

Efforts underway to highlight KP's issues in SIFC: Governor Kundi

2 minutes ago
Shahzaib’s unbeaten century leads Pakistan to 10 ..

Shahzaib’s unbeaten century leads Pakistan to 10-wicket win

2 minutes ago
 Misinformation case: ATC extends physical remand o ..

Misinformation case: ATC extends physical remand of accused woman for 3 days

11 minutes ago
 CDA board greenlights major upgrades in emergency ..

CDA board greenlights major upgrades in emergency services, cybersecurity

12 minutes ago
 PTI always indulging in protests, sit-ins, chaos: ..

PTI always indulging in protests, sit-ins, chaos: Azma Bokhari

12 minutes ago
 Lahore Chamber hols seminar on Artificial Intellig ..

Lahore Chamber hols seminar on Artificial Intelligence

12 minutes ago
 Provision of facilities at CVH Mianwali reviewed

Provision of facilities at CVH Mianwali reviewed

12 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan