PM Praises Pakistan Army, Officials For Evacuation Of People From Kumrat

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 28, 2022 | 07:10 PM

PM praises Pakistan Army, officials for evacuation of people from Kumrat

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Aug, 2022 ) :Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Sunday praised the Pakistan Army and government officials for evacuating the people, stranded in the Kumrat valley due to floods.

In a tweet on his Twitter handle, the prime minister said he received the information about the successful evacuation of people including students, while he was on a visit to the flood affected areas in Balochistan.

"Yesterday when I was informed about the stranded people in the Kumrat valley, I directed for utilization of all available resources for their rescue. Pakistan Army and officials deserve praise for this," he added.

