PM Praises Rashid Minhas's Courage, Patriotism On His Martyrdom Anniversary
Umer Jamshaid Published August 20, 2025 | 08:50 AM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Aug, 2025) Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday paid tribute to Pilot Officer Rashid Minhas Shaheed (Nishan-i-Haider) on his 54th martyrdom anniversary, lauding his courage, dedication, and sacrifice to safeguard the motherland.
The prime minister, in a statement, said that the sacrifice of Rashid Minhas manifested the great values of courage and dedication to duty.
"On this day in 1971, Pilot Officer Rashid Minhas demonstrated extraordinary resolve and embraced martyrdom to protect Pakistan’s sovereignty.
His unparalleled passion, loyalty, and patriotism remain a source of inspiration for the armed forces and the nation," he commented.
The prime minister said that the bravery of Rashid Minhas continued to remind the nation of the sacrifices and resolve needed to protect the nation's freedom.
"We pay heartfelt tribute to the enduring legacy of Pakistan’s armed forces. Rashid Minhas will always be remembered as a national symbol of loyalty, courage, and pride," Prime Minister Shehbaz remarked.
