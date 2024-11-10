PM praises security forces action in North Waziristan

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Nov, 2024) Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif has commended the security forces for their successful operation against militants in Spinwam, North Waziristan, highlighting their dedication and professionalism.

A press release from the Prime Minister’s Office on Sunday reported that six militants were eliminated in the operation, with an additional six injured and captured.

“We will continue the fight against the scourge of terrorism until it is completely eradicated from the country,” stated the PM, reaffirming his government’s commitment to national security.

He emphasised that the entire nation stands united with the security forces in their mission to eliminate terrorism and restore peace across Pakistan.