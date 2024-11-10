PM Praises Security Forces Action In North Waziristan
Umer Jamshaid Published November 10, 2024 | 07:00 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Nov, 2024) Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif has commended the security forces for their successful operation against militants in Spinwam, North Waziristan, highlighting their dedication and professionalism.
A press release from the Prime Minister’s Office on Sunday reported that six militants were eliminated in the operation, with an additional six injured and captured.
“We will continue the fight against the scourge of terrorism until it is completely eradicated from the country,” stated the PM, reaffirming his government’s commitment to national security.
He emphasised that the entire nation stands united with the security forces in their mission to eliminate terrorism and restore peace across Pakistan.
Recent Stories
Pakistan beat Australia in ODI series on their home ground after 22 years
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 10 November 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 10 November 2024
Names of 23 Pakistanis added to PCB for allegedly attacking ex-CJP Isa’s vehic ..
No increase in passport fee, clarifies Directorate of Immigration
Gang-rape suspect arrested in Bhakkar
Lahore tops list of world’s most polluted cities as smog crisis worsens
Birth anniversary of Dr. Allama Muhammad Iqbal today
Section 144 imposed in Rawalpindi amid PTI’s rally in Swabi
Passports Fees-Check complete details here
Pakistan, Australia to face off each other in final ODI tomorrow
24 killed, 50 injured in blast at Quetta Railways station
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Tahir Ashrafi stresses joint efforts to restore peace2 minutes ago
-
Fine for violating one-dish law2 minutes ago
-
Mehdi felicitates Pakistan Cricket team over ODI series win against Australia12 minutes ago
-
Muslim Hands' free life saving vaccination center set up in AJK's remote Sehensa Town12 minutes ago
-
2 labourers rescued22 minutes ago
-
AC distributes facemasks among passengers22 minutes ago
-
Governor Kundi congratulates forces on successful operation against terrorists in S. Waziristan22 minutes ago
-
Hamza foundation observes thalassemia prevention day22 minutes ago
-
Athletes to be selected purely on merit for 'Quaid-e-Azam Trophy': Sports minister22 minutes ago
-
Former ANP leader Zahid Khan joins PML-N32 minutes ago
-
Dacoit arrested after encounter with police32 minutes ago
-
Panel discussion on ending violence against children32 minutes ago