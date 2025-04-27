PM praises security forces for foiling terrorist infiltration into North Waziristan

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Apr, 2025) Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Sunday lauded the security forces for successfully foiling an infiltration attempt by terrorists of Fitnah al-Khawarij from Afghanistan into the Hasan Khel area of North Waziristan district, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

In a statement issued here, the Prime Minister paid rich tribute to the security forces for eliminating all 54 Khawarij terrorists during the operation. He commended the forces for their outstanding professionalism and timely response, which thwarted the terrorists' plans.

"The security forces have once again demonstrated excellent professional skills by intercepting the terrorists in a timely manner," the Prime Minister said.

Highlighting the nation's resolve against terrorism, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif asserted that the entire nation stands firmly alongside the security forces in the ongoing war against terrorism.

He reaffirmed that Pakistan’s security forces remain steadfast in their commitment to defend the country's borders and eradicate the menace of terrorism. “These successful operations clearly indicate that Pakistan is winning the war against terrorism and achieving significant victories against the terrorists,” he added.