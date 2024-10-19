Open Menu

PM Praises Security Forces For Successful Operation Against Terrorists

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 19, 2024 | 02:40 PM

PM praises security forces for successful operation against terrorists

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Oct, 2024) Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Saturday commended the officers and soldiers of security forces for successful operation against Fitna al-Khawarij terrorists in districts Pishin and Zhob.

In a statement, the prime minster congratulated the security forces for their commendable efforts, which resulted in the arrest of five Khawarij, and killing of two others.

The operation also led to the seizure of a large amount of weapons and explosive materials.

"The entire nation including myself, pays tribute to the brave Pak army soldiers and officers for purging the country from Fitna al-Khawarij."

He said the entire nation stood united with the Pakistan Armed Forces in their mission to thwart the ambitions of Pakistan's enemies, who aim to spread unrest and instability in the country.

