PM praises security forces for successful operation against terrorists

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Apr, 2025) Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif Thursday praised the security forces for a successful operation against terrorists of Fitna al Khawarij in district Dera Ismail Khan.

He lauded the security forces for killing four terrorists of Fitna al Khawarij.

He paid tribute to sepoy Basit Siddique of Pakistan army on his martyrdom in exchange of fire during the operation.

He prayed for the elevation of the ranks of martyred Basit Siddique in Jannah and condoled with the bereaved family.

He said the whole nation saluted martyred Basit Siddique.

The government was determined to eradicate all forms of terrorism from the country, he added.