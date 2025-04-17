Open Menu

PM Praises Security Forces For Successful Operation Against Terrorists

Umer Jamshaid Published April 17, 2025 | 10:56 PM

PM praises security forces for successful operation against terrorists

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif Thursday praised the security forces for a successful operation against terrorists of Fitna al Khawarij in district Dera Ismail Khan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Apr, 2025) Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif Thursday praised the security forces for a successful operation against terrorists of Fitna al Khawarij in district Dera Ismail Khan.

He lauded the security forces for killing four terrorists of Fitna al Khawarij.

He paid tribute to sepoy Basit Siddique of Pakistan army on his martyrdom in exchange of fire during the operation.

He prayed for the elevation of the ranks of martyred Basit Siddique in Jannah and condoled with the bereaved family.

He said the whole nation saluted martyred Basit Siddique.

The government was determined to eradicate all forms of terrorism from the country, he added.

Recent Stories

UAE President attends Al Nahyan family wedding cel ..

UAE President attends Al Nahyan family wedding celebrations

1 minute ago
 PIE, UNESCO lead consultations to reform middle-ti ..

PIE, UNESCO lead consultations to reform middle-tier education governance

5 minutes ago
 Rain-thunderstorms and hailstorms expected in nor ..

Rain-thunderstorms and hailstorms expected in northern regions; heatwave to per ..

5 minutes ago
 President Asif Ali Zardari lauds security forces f ..

President Asif Ali Zardari lauds security forces for killing four Khawarij

5 minutes ago
 Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs, Muhammad Ju ..

Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs, Muhammad Junaid Anwar Chaudhry directs fo ..

5 minutes ago
 Baisakhi festival concludes at Gurdwara Panja Sahi ..

Baisakhi festival concludes at Gurdwara Panja Sahib in Hassan Abdal

5 minutes ago
KU former Director BBC&T, PRO Qazi Abdul Saleem la ..

KU former Director BBC&T, PRO Qazi Abdul Saleem laid to rest

5 minutes ago
 Major development projects in KP reflect Nawaz Sha ..

Major development projects in KP reflect Nawaz Sharif’s vision: Attaullah Tara ..

5 minutes ago
 PM praises security forces for successful operatio ..

PM praises security forces for successful operation against terrorists

5 minutes ago
 int'l conference on Information Science and Commun ..

Int'l conference on Information Science and Communication Technology held

5 minutes ago
 Noatum Maritime, ASRY launch joint venture with tu ..

Noatum Maritime, ASRY launch joint venture with tugboat delivery in Bahrain

31 minutes ago
 Punjab Culture Day marks new era in Punjab's cultu ..

Punjab Culture Day marks new era in Punjab's cultural revival: Azma Bukhari

22 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan