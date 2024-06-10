Open Menu

PM Praises Team Pakistan For Good Display Of Bowling Against India In ICC T20 World Cup

Umer Jamshaid Published June 10, 2024 | 12:00 AM

PM praises Team Pakistan for good display of bowling against India in ICC T20 World Cup

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jun, 2024) Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Sunday praised a display of good bowling by Pakistan cricket team in their crucial qualifying fixture against archrival India in ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024, being underway in New York, USA.

On his X account, the prime minister posted “Great bowling by Team Pakistan against India in New York today. I am confident that the tournament will witness a great game of cricket!”

The prime minister wished the Green Shirts a good chase as India playing first was bowled out for 119 runs in 19 overs.

Till filing of this news, Pakistan were 15 without any loss in 2 overs.

