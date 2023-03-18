PM praises umpire Aleem Dar for his meritorious services

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Mar, 2023 ) :Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Saturday appreciated umpire Aleem Dar for his meritorious services to international cricket and said Pakistan was proud of him.

On his Twitter handle, the prime minister said Pakistan thanked umpire Aleem Dar for his meritorious services to international cricket, as he stepped down from the 'ICC Elite Panel of Umpires'.

"His flawless umpiring across all formats of the game has won praise across the cricketing world. Pakistan is proud of him!" he added in a tweet.

The record holding 54-year old Dar had officiated in 435 men's tests, ODISs and T20s including four world cup finals to his cap.