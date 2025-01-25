PM Praises Young Pakistani Players For Winning Global Championships
Faizan Hashmi Published January 25, 2025 | 02:40 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jan, 2025) Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Saturday said that the young Pakistani players were bringing laurels to the country and the nation with their talents and reiterated that the government was taking every possible step to provide facilities to the Pakistani athletes.
The prime minister met Snooker Champion Muhammad Asif and congratulated him on winning the SAARC Snooker Championship recently held in Sri Lanka.
He also presented a prize cheque worth Rs. 2.5 million to Muhammad Asif, PM Office Media Wing said in a press release.
“You have brightened the name of Pakistan in the game of snooker and the entire nation is proud of you,” the press release quoted the prime minister as saying.
He further said that by winning the World Amateur Snooker Championship and the SAARC Snooker Championship thrice, he (Asif) had proven his skills in the world and brought honour to Pakistan.
During the meeting, Muhammad Asif expressed gratitude to the prime minister for recognizing him at the national level.
He opined that the government’s patronage in sports played a key role in promoting games, adding that it was an honour for him that the prime minister acknowledged his achievements.
The prime minister directed the relevant authorities to work with Muhammad Asif to take measures over the training of snooker players in the country to further promote this game among the youth.
