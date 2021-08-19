PM praises young policeman for commitment to serving people

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Aug, 2021 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday praised a young policeman for his commitment to service and saving the life of a person, who fell while trying to board a moving train.

"This is where duty becomes sacred.

Admiration for the commitment of the young policeman to serve the people", Imran Khan said in a twitter post.

The Prime Minister in his social media post, also shared the short video clip of the incident where the young policeman, after seeing a man falling down into the track area, rushed towards the moving train and pulled the man out.

