UrduPoint.com

PM Prays For Early Recovery Of Injured Sherry Rehman

Umer Jamshaid Published January 23, 2023 | 03:00 PM

PM prays for early recovery of injured Sherry Rehman

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jan, 2023 ) :Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Monday prayed for early recovery of Minister for Climate Change Sherry Rehman.

The prime minister expressed sympathies and good wishes for the minister who underwent a surgery for her injured hand.

He prayed to Allah Almighty for the early recovery of the minister to enable her resume official responsibilities at the earliest.

More Stories From Pakistan

