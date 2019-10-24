UrduPoint.com
PM Prays For Health Of Nawaz Sharif; Directs For Provision Of Best Medical Treatment

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Oct, 2019 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan conveying his "sincere prayers" for the health of former Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif Thursday said he had directed all concerned to ensure provision of the best possible health care and medical treatment to him.

"Political differences notwithstanding, my sincere prayers are with Nawaz Sharif for his health. I have directed all concerned to ensure provision of the best possible health care and medical treatment to him," the Prime Minister said in a tweet posted on his social media account.

