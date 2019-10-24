PM prays for health of Nawaz Sharif; directs for provision of best medical treatment

- Home
Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 2 minutes ago Thu 24th October 2019 | 04:49 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Oct, 2019 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan conveying his "sincere prayers" for the health of former Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif Thursday said he had directed all concerned to ensure provision of the best possible health care and medical treatment to him.
"Political differences notwithstanding, my sincere prayers are with Nawaz Sharif for his health. I have directed all concerned to ensure provision of the best possible health care and medical treatment to him," the Prime Minister said in a tweet posted on his social media account.