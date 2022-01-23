UrduPoint.com

PM Prays For Speedy Recovery Of President Of Maldives

Sumaira FH Published January 23, 2022 | 07:20 PM

PM prays for speedy recovery of President of Maldives

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jan, 2022 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan Sunday expressed concern about President of Maldives Ibrahim Mohamed Solih who was tested Covid positive.

In a tweet on social media platform Twitter, the Prime Minister said, "Concerned to hear that the President of Maldives Ibrahim Mohamed Solih tested Covid positive. My prayers for your speedy recovery & good health."

