PM Preferred Pakistan Over Politics; Saved Country From Economic Default: Amir Muqam

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 06, 2023 | 10:30 PM

SWAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2023 ) :Adviser to the Prime Minister, Engr Amir Muqam here Sunday said that Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif has saved the country from economic default and put economy as well as development process back on track in his only 16 months coalition government.

He said the prime minister has taken bold and tough decisions in the interests of Pakistan and for revival of the economy besides saved the country's from an economic default and bankruptcy.

Addressing a big public gathering after laying the foundation stone of construction of Kalam-Madain Road here, Engr Amir Muqam said the Prime Minister has prefered the country over politics and today people of all walks of life were appreciating his government decisions.

He said that work on mega development projects that was halted during the previous government has been restarted in Malakand Division including Swat district.

He said that Kalam-Madain Road would be constructed as per international standards and after its completion would turned the entire region into hub of trade and tourism.

Engr Amir Muqam who was also president of PML-N KP said that Pakistan Muslim League-N was the only party that has a committed and able leadership with a strong will to take the country out of all crisis.

He said the entire nation knew that it was the Nawaz Sharif government that eliminated terrorism and load shredding besides established a network of motorways and started CPEC besides made Pakistan defense impregnable.

Engr Amir Muqam said that Nawaz Sharif Kidney Hospital at Swat where thousands of patients were being provided free treatment, was a gift of former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif for people of Malakand Division.

Eng Amir Muqam said the overwhelming response of people in party meetings and joining of leaders of different political parties into PMLN has reflected that his party would form next Govt in all provinces including Khyber Pakthunkhwa.

Engr Amir Muqam said that Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz has strong roots in masses and would address all the existing challenges.

On this occasion people in large numbers chanted full throated slogans in favour of PMLN supreme leader, Muhammad Nawaz Sharif, Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif and Engr Amir Muqam.

Earlier, Engr Amir Muqam was given detailed briefing about different features of the project.

He directed speedy completion of the project.

