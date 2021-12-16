PM presented Muslims case against Islamophobia effectively: Farrukh

Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib on Thursday said Pakistan's valiant Prime Minister Imran Khan presented case of Muslims against Islamophobia at every international forum including the United Nations

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Dec, 2021 ) :Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib on Thursday said Pakistan's valiant Prime Minister Imran Khan presented case of Muslims against Islamophobia at every international forum including the United Nations.

In a tweet, PM Imran Khan had presented case of Muslims effectively and nowits positive effects were receiving.

The minister welcomed the passage of a bill against Islamophobia in the House of Representatives.