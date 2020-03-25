UrduPoint.com
PM Presented Positive Relief Package To Help Poor People: Sardar Babar

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Wed 25th March 2020 | 08:46 PM

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Mar, 2020 ) :Deputy Speaker Balochistan Assembly Sardar Babar Khan Musakhel on Wednesday said the Prime Minister has presented comprehensive relief package which would help to cope the coronavirus across the country which was positive sign of the provinces in difficult situation.

Talking to APP, he said the nation was appreciating the Prime Minister's Relief Package in the wake of the corona virus, saying that significant reduction in the prices of petroleum products would decrease inflation in the country during difficult situation of the deadly virus.

He said Prime Minister's relief package worth Rs 1.2 trillion would provide facilities to the poor segment of society including middle class, daily wagers, and sectors of states, saying opposition parties should avoid point securing and would cooperate with government to tackle the pandemic virus in the state.

The Deputy Speaker further said non-governmental organizations and wealthy persons of the country could come forward to help the poor of people including daily wagers in the country including Balochistan while masses individually and collectively should recite the Holy Qurran along with Durood Sharif in their homes to get rid soon from the coronavirus in the country.

People should also adopt precautionary measures against the coronavirus and remain their houses along with avoiding from rush places in order to save them from it, he advised saying that the deadly virus could be defeated by following preventive steps.

He said that an important reduction in prices of petroleum products would impact pleasant on all sections and The Prime Minister won the hearts of public through the announcement of relief package during difficult situation of the country.

