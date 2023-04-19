PM presented Rs 8 mln donation cheque from Sialkot Chamber of Commerce

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Apr, 2023 ) :Minister for Commerce Syed Naveed Qamar called on Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif here on Wednesday and presented him with a donation cheque of Rs 8 million for the PM's Relief Fund for Earthquake Victims of Turkiye and Syria.

The minister presented the donation cheque on behalf of the Sialkot Chamber of Commerce and Industries.

Defence Minister Khwaja Asif was also present.