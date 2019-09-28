PM presents real picture of IOK at UNGA : Mishal

(@imziishan)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Sep, 2019 ) :Mishal Malik, wife of Kashmiri freedom movement leader, Yasin Malik Friday said Prime Minister Imran Khan presented the real picture of Indian Occupied Kashmir (IOK) at United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) session.

Talking to Pakistan Television, she said Pakistan leadership had exposed the ugly face of India at this international forum.

She said Kashmir was jugular vein of Pakistan adding people in the world were raising voices against human rights violations in the occupied valley.

Imran Khan also exposed atrocities of Reshtriya Swayamsevak Sabgh (RSS) against Muslims and Christians minorities in India.

She said the curfew continued for 55th consecutive day which had paralyzed life in the occupied valley.

The supplies of medicine and other daily commodities were suspended to IOK.

She pointed out that Prime Minister Imran Khan highlighted the Kashmir issue in UNGA as its ambassador and urged the international leaderships to pressurize India for lifting curfew in the Indian held Kashmir.

Kashmir was nuclear flash point between Pakistan and India, she added.

"Unresolved Kashmir dispute is affecting the economies of the two neighboring nuclear powers", she added.

She said International media was now supporting Kashmiri people for their right to self-determination.