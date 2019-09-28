UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

PM Presents Real Status Of Kashmir At UNGA : Fakhar Imam

Faizan Hashmi 44 seconds ago Sat 28th September 2019 | 12:40 AM

PM presents real status of Kashmir at UNGA : Fakhar Imam

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Sep, 2019 ) :Kashmir Committee Chairman, Syed Fakhar Imam Friday said that Prime Minister Imran Khan presented Pakistan's stance on Kashmir issue effectively at United Nation General Assembly (UNGA) session besides describing the plight of innocent people in the occupied valley due to continued curfew for 55th consecutive days.

Talking to private news channel, he said that there was no example in the past, any leader presented Pakistan's stance about Kashmir and problems of Islamic world at any international forums impressively.

He said the prime minister highlighted all important issues confronting by Pakistan these days.

United States of America (USA) and China as world powers could play vital role for resolving lingering issues of the world, he added.

Fakhar Imam said that Kashmir had been acknowledged as disputed territory as US President Donald Trump had offered his mediation on this longstanding issue.

He said the US Deputy Assistant Secretary, Alice Wells had urged India for lifting curfew in the occupied valley. She also talked about human rights violation in Indian held Kashmir, he added

Related Topics

Assembly Pakistan India USA Imran Khan Prime Minister World China Trump Alice All

Recent Stories

Emirati astronaut records one-hour film documentin ..

26 minutes ago

Gargash meets UN High Commissioner for Human Right ..

1 hour ago

UN Peacekeeping Mission's Helicopter Crashes in CA ..

35 minutes ago

New technologies changing societies: Experts

35 minutes ago

Lavrov, Pompeo Discuss North Korea, Afghanistan, U ..

39 minutes ago

Russia Has No Plans to Rebuild the Soviet Union by ..

39 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.