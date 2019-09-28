PM presents real status of Kashmir at UNGA : Fakhar Imam

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Sep, 2019 ) :Kashmir Committee Chairman, Syed Fakhar Imam Friday said that Prime Minister Imran Khan presented Pakistan's stance on Kashmir issue effectively at United Nation General Assembly (UNGA) session besides describing the plight of innocent people in the occupied valley due to continued curfew for 55th consecutive days.

Talking to private news channel, he said that there was no example in the past, any leader presented Pakistan's stance about Kashmir and problems of Islamic world at any international forums impressively.

He said the prime minister highlighted all important issues confronting by Pakistan these days.

United States of America (USA) and China as world powers could play vital role for resolving lingering issues of the world, he added.

Fakhar Imam said that Kashmir had been acknowledged as disputed territory as US President Donald Trump had offered his mediation on this longstanding issue.

He said the US Deputy Assistant Secretary, Alice Wells had urged India for lifting curfew in the occupied valley. She also talked about human rights violation in Indian held Kashmir, he added