UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

PM, President Erdogan Discuss Important Issues

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Sat 01st August 2020 | 11:20 PM

PM, President Erdogan discuss important issues

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Aug, 2020 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan Saturday received a phone call from President of Turkey Recep Tayyip Erdogan in which the two leaders exchanged views on a range of important issues.

According to a press release of the PM office media wing, both the leaders exchanged Eid greetings and best wishes for the two countries and peoples on the auspicious occasion of Eid ul Azha.

Prime Minister Khan congratulated President Erdogan on re-opening of Hagia Sophia for prayers and informed him that millions of Pakistanis watched it live on television.

Recalling President Erdogan's visit to Pakistan for 6th session of High-Level Strategic Cooperation Council (HLSCC) in February 2020, Prime Minister Imran Khan reaffirmed Pakistan's commitment to further fortify bilateral cooperation in all areas.

He also appreciated Turkey for its role in the global fight against COVID-19 and for extending support to a number of countries, including Pakistan.

The prime minister also briefed President Erdogan on the government's strategy to contain the spread of COVID-19 in Pakistan, particularly focus on saving lives, securing livelihoods, and stimulating the economy.

Prime minister Khan and President Erdogan agreed to stay in close contact on all issues of common interest.

The two leaders also discussed need for Pakistan and Turkey to jointly work for medicine development.

"The Pakistan-Turkey strategic relationship is underpinned by unique mutual trust, understanding and close cooperation. Pakistan deeply appreciates Turkey's steadfast support for the just cause of Kashmir, which President Erdogan reaffirmed during his Address to the Joint Session of Parliament in February 2020," the press release added.

Related Topics

Pakistan Imran Khan Prime Minister Turkey Parliament Visit Tayyip Erdogan February 2020 Media TV All From Government Best Million

Recent Stories

Commissioning of Barakah Nuclear Energy Plant goes ..

1 hour ago

Operation of Barakah Nuclear Energy Plant breakthr ..

2 hours ago

Russian media highlights startup of UAE&#039;s Bar ..

2 hours ago

IAEA DG congratulates UAE on achieving first criti ..

3 hours ago

Successful startup of Unit 1 of Barakah Nuclear En ..

3 hours ago

Successful operation of Unit 1 of Barakah Nuclear ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.