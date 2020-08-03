PM, President Erdogan discuss important issues

ISLAMABAD, Aug 0 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Aug, 2020 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan Saturday received a phone call from President of Turkey Recep Tayyip Erdogan in which the two leaders exchanged views on a range of important issues.

According to a press release of the PM office media wing, both the leaders exchanged Eid greetings and best wishes for the two countries and peoples on the auspicious occasion of Eid ul Azha.

Prime Minister Khan congratulated President Erdogan on re-opening of Hagia Sophia for prayers and informed him that millions of Pakistanis watched it live on television.

Recalling President Erdogan's visit to Pakistan for 6th session of High-Level Strategic Cooperation Council (HLSCC) in February 2020, Prime Minister Imran Khan reaffirmed Pakistan's commitment to further fortify bilateral cooperation in all areas.

He also appreciated Turkey for its role in the global fight against COVID-19 and for extending support to a number of countries, including Pakistan.

The prime minister also briefed President Erdogan on the government's strategy to contain the spread of COVID-19 in Pakistan, particularly focus on saving lives, securing livelihoods, and stimulating the economy.

Prime minister Khan and President Erdogan agreed to stay in close contact on all issues of common interest.

The two leaders also discussed need for Pakistan and Turkey to jointly work for medicine development.

"The Pakistan-Turkey strategic relationship is underpinned by unique mutual trust, understanding and close cooperation. Pakistan deeply appreciates Turkey's steadfast support for the just cause of Kashmir, which President Erdogan reaffirmed during his Address to the Joint Session of Parliament in February 2020," the press release added.