PM, President Erdogan review bilateral relations

Sumaira FH Published August 31, 2025 | 09:00 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Aug, 2025) Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif and President of the Republic of Turkiye Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Sunday reviewed the current state of Pakistan-Turkiye relations and expressed satisfaction over the growing momentum in bilateral ties.
They noted with appreciation the steady increase in high-level exchanges and cooperation across a broad spectrum, including political, economic, defence, and security domains.
The Prime Minister held a constructive bilateral meeting with the Turkish President on the sidelines of the SCO Council of Heads of State in Tianjin, China, PM Office Media Wing said in a press release.
The Turkish President offered sincere condolences over the loss of precious lives and property as a result of the ongoing floods across various parts of Pakistan.
He also expressed his country’s solidarity with the people of Pakistan and said that the government and people of Turkiye stood shoulder to shoulder with Pakistan in this hour of need.
The two sides exchanged views on key regional and international developments.
They expressed grave concern over the worsening humanitarian situation in Gaza and reaffirmed their shared commitment to using international platforms to advocate for the legitimate rights of the Palestinian people and to condemn the ongoing Israeli aggression and genocidal policies.
The meeting reaffirmed the deep-rooted brotherly ties between Pakistan and Turkiye and underscored their shared resolve to further strengthen cooperation for peace, stability, and prosperity in the Muslim world and beyond.
In a post on X, the Prime Minister said, "Held a very warm and most productive meeting with my dear brother, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, on the sidelines of the SCO Summit in Tianjin.
"We reviewed the growing momentum in Pakistan-Turkiye ties, discussed regional & global developments, and reaffirmed our shared commitment to stand united for Palestine and work together for peace, stability & prosperity in the region and beyond," he said adding, "I also expressed my gratitude to President Erdogan for his concern and solidarity with Pakistan in the wake of the recent catastrophic floods."
