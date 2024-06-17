Open Menu

PM, President Exchange Eid Greetings, Resolve To Work For Betterment Of Country

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 17, 2024 | 08:40 PM

PM, President exchange Eid greetings, resolve to work for betterment of country

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jun, 2024) Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Monday held a telephonic conversation with President Asif Ali Zardari in which they exchanged Eid greetings and good wishes.

They also discussed the overall situation of the country including political, PM Office Media Wing said in a press release.

On the occasion of Eid-ul-Azha, both the leaders reaffirmed their resolve to continue working for the betterment of Pakistan.

Related Topics

Pakistan Shahbaz Sharif Asif Ali Zardari Prime Minister Media

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 17 June 2024

14 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 17 June 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 17 June 2024

15 hours ago
 PTV’s “Esaar Abad” to premiere on Eid ul Adh ..

PTV’s “Esaar Abad” to premiere on Eid ul Adha

1 day ago
 ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Pakistan opt to field firs ..

ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Pakistan opt to field first against Ireland

1 day ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 16 June 2024

2 days ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 June 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 June 2024

2 days ago
S.Africa's Ramaphosa to announce 'inclusive' coali ..

S.Africa's Ramaphosa to announce 'inclusive' coalition cabinet

2 days ago
 4 Labourers die of suffocation during cleanliness ..

4 Labourers die of suffocation during cleanliness of manhole

2 days ago
 Football: Euro 2024 results - 1st update

Football: Euro 2024 results - 1st update

2 days ago
 Tennis: s'-Hertogenbosch ATP/WTA results - collate ..

Tennis: s'-Hertogenbosch ATP/WTA results - collated

2 days ago
 Hot, dry weather for city

Hot, dry weather for city

2 days ago
 Saudi Arabia leverages data, AI technologies to en ..

Saudi Arabia leverages data, AI technologies to enhance Hajj pilgrims experience

2 days ago

More Stories From Pakistan