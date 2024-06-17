PM, President exchange Eid greetings, resolve to work for betterment of country

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jun, 2024) Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Monday held a telephonic conversation with President Asif Ali Zardari in which they exchanged Eid greetings and good wishes.

They also discussed the overall situation of the country including political, PM Office Media Wing said in a press release.

On the occasion of Eid-ul-Azha, both the leaders reaffirmed their resolve to continue working for the betterment of Pakistan.