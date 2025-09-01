Open Menu

PM, President Ilham Discuss Full Spectrum Of Pak-Azerbaijan Bilateral Cooperation

Umer Jamshaid Published September 01, 2025 | 08:06 PM

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif and President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev on Monday reviewed full spectrum of bilateral cooperation in trade, investment, energy, connectivity, defence, education, and people-to-people exchanges and expressed satisfaction at the growing momentum in the bilateral relations

The prime minister held a meeting with the president of Azerbaijan, on the sidelines of the SCO Council of Heads of State (CHS) being convened in Tianjin, China from 31 August to 01 September, PM Office Media Wing said in a press release.

The prime minister congratulated President Aliyev on the signing of the historic peace agreement between Azerbaijan and Armenia, marking a significant step towards lasting peace and stability in the South Caucasus.

“Both leaders underscored the value of regional connectivity projects and enhanced cooperation under multilateral frameworks, including the SCO, to promote regional prosperity and integration. They also shared perspectives on emerging global challenges and agreed to maintain close coordination in relevant international for a,” it was added.

The president of Azerbaijan expressed his sorrow on the loss of precious lives and property in the on-going floods across Pakistan and said that the government and people of Azerbaijan were standing shoulder to shoulder with Pakistan in this need of hour.

The prime minister also invited President Aliyev to visit Pakistan soon.

