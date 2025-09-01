PM, President Ilham Discuss Full Spectrum Of Pak-Azerbaijan Bilateral Cooperation
Umer Jamshaid Published September 01, 2025 | 08:06 PM
Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif and President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev on Monday reviewed full spectrum of bilateral cooperation in trade, investment, energy, connectivity, defence, education, and people-to-people exchanges and expressed satisfaction at the growing momentum in the bilateral relations
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2025) Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif and President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev on Monday reviewed full spectrum of bilateral cooperation in trade, investment, energy, connectivity, defence, education, and people-to-people exchanges and expressed satisfaction at the growing momentum in the bilateral relations.
The prime minister held a meeting with the president of Azerbaijan, on the sidelines of the SCO Council of Heads of State (CHS) being convened in Tianjin, China from 31 August to 01 September, PM Office Media Wing said in a press release.
The prime minister congratulated President Aliyev on the signing of the historic peace agreement between Azerbaijan and Armenia, marking a significant step towards lasting peace and stability in the South Caucasus.
“Both leaders underscored the value of regional connectivity projects and enhanced cooperation under multilateral frameworks, including the SCO, to promote regional prosperity and integration. They also shared perspectives on emerging global challenges and agreed to maintain close coordination in relevant international for a,” it was added.
The president of Azerbaijan expressed his sorrow on the loss of precious lives and property in the on-going floods across Pakistan and said that the government and people of Azerbaijan were standing shoulder to shoulder with Pakistan in this need of hour.
The prime minister also invited President Aliyev to visit Pakistan soon.
Recent Stories
2 dacoits killed in police encounter
PM Shehbaz address at SCO Summit fully demonstrates Pakistan's resolve to promot ..
Drone technology used in flood relief operations on CM’s directions
UAF develops rehabilitation plan for flood-hit communities
Ali Muhammad Khan urges national policy on water reservoirs, dams construction
SC dismisses post-arrest bail of accused in drugs case
Punjab Socio-Economic Registry survey continues in Layyah
FJWU's governance acknowledged in HEC review
Qatar Olympic Committee expresses solidarity with Pakistan after floods
Sindh ready to handle flows ranging from 0.8m to 1.1m cusecs: CM Murad
Rescue 1122 put on high alert during rain in Rawalpindi
Rana Mashood lauds NAVTTC’s performance, digital transformation
More Stories From Pakistan
-
2 dacoits killed in police encounter1 second ago
-
Drone technology used in flood relief operations on CM’s directions3 seconds ago
-
UAF develops rehabilitation plan for flood-hit communities5 seconds ago
-
Ali Muhammad Khan urges national policy on water reservoirs, dams construction9 seconds ago
-
SC dismisses post-arrest bail of accused in drugs case2 minutes ago
-
Punjab Socio-Economic Registry survey continues in Layyah2 minutes ago
-
FJWU's governance acknowledged in HEC review11 minutes ago
-
Sindh ready to handle flows ranging from 0.8m to 1.1m cusecs: CM Murad11 minutes ago
-
Rescue 1122 put on high alert during rain in Rawalpindi2 minutes ago
-
Rana Mashood lauds NAVTTC’s performance, digital transformation2 minutes ago
-
Official fears more water in Sutlej; several villages affected in Burewala8 minutes ago
-
ATC gives prosecution time on Sher Shah’s bail plea8 minutes ago