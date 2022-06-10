UrduPoint.com

PM, President Of Indonesia Discuss Bilateral Ties

Muhammad Irfan Published June 10, 2022 | 10:43 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jun, 2022 ) :Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif had a telephone conversation with President Joko Widodo of Indonesia here on Friday and discussed matters of mutual interest.

The Indonesian president extended felicitations to the prime minister on his assumption of office.

The two leaders discussed bilateral relations between Pakistan and Indonesia, based on a strong foundation of cultural and religious affinities and growing cooperation.

The prime minister fondly recalled President Joko Widodo's visit to Pakistan in 2018 and its substantive outcomes contributing towards strengthening of Pakistan-Indonesia economic partnership.

He also appreciated President Joko Widodo's leadership in steering Indonesia on a path of prosperity and development.

The two leaders agreed to further expand and deepen mutually-beneficial cooperation in all dimensions, including high-level exchanges.

The prime minister underlined Pakistan's desire to further promote trade and investments between the two countries. President Widodo reciprocated the sentiment. It was agreed that both sides would closely coordinate on ensuring steady import of palm oil from Indonesia.

The prime minister extended a cordial invitation to President Joko Widodo and stated that the people of Pakistan looked forward to welcoming him at the earliest opportunity.

