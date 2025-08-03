PM, President Of Iran Exchange Views On Regional, Global Developments
Faizan Hashmi Published August 03, 2025 | 06:50 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Aug, 2025) President of Iran Dr. Masoud Pezeshkian, who is currently on an official visit to Pakistan, Sunday met Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif at the Prime Minister House and discussed matters of bilateral, regional and global interest.
Upon arrival at the Prime Minister House, President Pezeshkian was received by the Prime Minister and presented a guard of honour followed by the official welcome ceremony.
The two leaders then held talks in a narrow format, followed by delegation level talks between the two sides. During the talks, the Prime Minister was assisted by the Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Senator Muhammad Ishaq Dar, Chief of the Army Staff Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir, as well as other important Federal Ministers, Ministers of State and senior government officials.
While underscoring the long standing brotherly relations between Pakistan and Iran, the Prime Minister reaffirmed Pakistan’s solidarity and support for the Iranian leadership, Iranian armed forces and the people of Iran, who bravely fought against Israel’s aggression in the 12-days war. He offered condolences on the martyrdom of Iranian military officials, scientists and innocent citizens during the war and prayed for early recovery of the injured.
He also thanked Iran for its strong support to Pakistan during the recent Pakistan-India standoff. President Pezeshkian thanked the Government and people of Pakistan for their unwavering support to Iran during the war and said that the Iranian nation would always remember this gesture.
The Prime Minister emphasized the need to further expand the existing wide-ranging bilateral cooperation between Pakistan and Iran, particularly in the areas of trade, connectivity, culture and people-to-people contacts. In this regard, the Prime Minister called for early convening of the 22nd Joint Economic Commission between Pakistan and Iran, which is expected to be held soon.
The two leaders witnessed the exchange of a number of MoUs and agreements in various sectors of mutual interest that will go a long way in enhancing bilateral ties.
A number of initiatives for enhancing trade were discussed, including facilitating barter trade, enhancing quota for export of rice, fruits and meat, border markets operationalization, and addressing issues related to enhancing trade. The two leaders also expressed satisfaction at the progress of recently held trade talks between Pakistan and Iran. The two leaders reaffirmed their shared vision to enhance the existing volume of trade of USD 3 billion to the mutually agreed target of USD 10 billion soon.
During the talks, both sides also exchanged views on important regional and global developments. The Prime Minister thanked the Iranian leadership for Iran’s vocal and active support for the innocent Palestinian people, who have been suffering brutal aggression at the hands of Israeli security forces.
While reaffirming Pakistan’s strong support to the creation of an independent state of Palestine in accordance with the U.N. resolutions, the Prime Minister called for an immediate end to Israeli barbarity against innocent people of Gaza who were being denied humanitarian assistance and being forced to starve. Both leaders urged the international community to act swiftly to resolve this crisis. The Prime Minister also thanked Iran for its support for the people of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu & Kashmir.
The Prime Minister also hosted a luncheon banquet for the visiting Iranian President and members of his delegation. Both leaders also held a joint press conference where they spoke on the issues they had discussed earlier in the day.
Recent Stories
Abu Dhabi International Hunting and Equestrian Exhibition to kick off August 30
Sultan bin Ahmed witnesses Judicial Council–UOS agreement
Isaac del Toro, Juan Ayuso place 1-2 at Circuito de Getxo
Dur-e-Fishan Saleem addresses relationship rumors with Bilal Abbas for first t5i ..
General Women’s Union continues 'Suqia, Fatima bint Mubarak' initiative
CBUAE issues 2024 Financial Stability Report
KSE-100 index touches record-breaking 142,174 points on first day of business we ..
World Governments Summit, FTI Consulting launch report on government efficiency
Israeli Minister Ben-Gvir leads provocative incursion into Al-Aqsa Mosque compou ..
Tamannaah Bhatia denies rumors of past relationships with Virat Kohli, Abdul Raz ..
Australia develops world-first foot and mouth vaccine to protect livestock
Türkiye's inflation falls to 33.52% in July 2025
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Rs 248,000 fine imposed over profiteering8 minutes ago
-
GC University Hyderabad Holds Seminar on “Marka-e-Haq” as Part of Independence Day Celebrations8 minutes ago
-
Worker electrocuted8 minutes ago
-
“Kashmir’s destiny can’t be written with fear or force,” says Mushtaq Hussain on Youm-e-Iste ..8 minutes ago
-
PM says Kashmir dispute resolution key pillar of Pakistan's foreign policy; calls for reversing Indi ..18 minutes ago
-
Punjab Ombudsman intervention restores hope for affected shopkeepers of Pace plaza18 minutes ago
-
People cautioned to be vigilant as heavy rainfall continues until Aug 738 minutes ago
-
NA Speaker congratulates national T20 team on series victory against West Indies48 minutes ago
-
Positive economic indicators signal Pakistan’s rising global influence, stronger regional ties: A ..58 minutes ago
-
IG Rizvi leads tributes on police Martyrs’ Day: "our martyrs are a beacon of courage and pride"58 minutes ago
-
Shafqat Shah Pays Tribute to Police Martyrs58 minutes ago
-
Chehlum procession arrangements reviewed in Haripur, DC and officials visit main bazaar58 minutes ago